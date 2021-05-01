Kidnapped Job Seeker: Two Suspects Arrested As Police Investigate Case

Here is an update on the case of Hiny Umoren who went missing during a job interview. Two suspects have been arrested according to the police.

Nigeria Police Force @PoliceNG – “@PoliceNG Anti-Kidnapping Squad of Akwa (born State Command is already investigating this case. As a matter of fact, two suspects have been arrested. Further updates will be provided as the investigation progresses.”

Recall that Hiny Humoren’s friend, Umoh Uduak had cried out over the whereabouts of her friend, HinyHumoren, who is still missing after she went for a job interview. She was reportedly kidnapped.