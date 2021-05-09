Kidnapped Kogi Miyetti Allah Chairman, Wakili Damina Freed

The Chairman of the Kogi Chapter of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Wakili Damina, who was allegedly kidnapped on Tuesday, has been released.

The state secretary of the association, Adamu Abubakar, told journalists in Lokoja on Saturday that Mr Damina was released in Abuja late night of May 7.

Mr Adamu said from Mr Damina’s account, he was released by men suspected to be from one of the security agencies and not kidnappers as earlier suspected.

He said that Mr Damina arrived at his Chikara home in Kogi in the early hours of Saturday to reunite with his family.

It would be recalled that Mr Adamu had announced to journalists in Lokoja on May 4, that Mr Damina was taken away from his house by eight men dressed in military camouflage.

He said that the men forcefully took him away in a white bus.

He also said that all efforts to get across to him were unsuccessful as his telephone lines were switched off.

However, the secretary said that the national body of the association had taken the matter up to ascertain why Mr Damina was whisked away in such a manner.

He also said that the group had instructed a lawyer to take the matter up.

Mr Adamu then expressed the gratitude of the association to the state government, police, media and members of the public for their support and concern during the period.

The state Commissioner of Police, Ede Ayuba, had also told journalists that attempts to locate the whereabouts of Damina before the release, was frustrated by the inability to reach him through his phone line.



https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/top-news/460398-kidnapped-miyetti-allah-chairman-freed.html