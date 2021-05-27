Kim Kardashian Fails Her Law Exam (Photos, Video)

Kim Kardashian, who is training to become a lawyer like her late dad, failed to pass her exam.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FxjOZYI4rG0

Though she did the exams some month ago and did not get a passing grade in the exam. She kept it a secret until she decided to reveal it to the public on her family reality show.
She said ” If you doing law school the way I’m doing it, it is a 4 year program instead of your typical 3 year program and after year 1, you have to take the baby bar. This was actually harder, I hear, than the official bar”.

She got 474 in the exam but the cut off mark is 560.

