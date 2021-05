Singer Kizz Daniel welcomes a set of twins on his 27th birthday (Photos)

Nigerian singer, Kizz Daniel took to his Instagram page to announce the birth of his twins, Jelani and Jalil as he also celebrates his 27th birthday today May 1, IgbereTV reports.

Sharing a close-up photo of him holding his sons’ hands, the singer wrote:

ᴛʜᴇʀᴇ ɪꜱ ɴᴏ ʙᴇᴛᴛᴇʀ ᴡᴀʏ ᴛᴏ ᴄᴇʟᴇʙʀᴀᴛᴇ ᴍʏ ʙɪʀᴛʜᴅᴀʏ, ᴛʜᴀɴ ᴀɴɴᴏᴜɴᴄɪɴɢ ᴛʜᴇ ᴀʀʀɪᴠᴀʟ ᴏꜰ ᴍʏ ꜱᴏɴꜱ… ᴊᴇʟᴀɴɪ & ᴊᴀʟɪʟ



https://www.instagram.com/p/COU5Y7kLCkD/?igshid=5va3p29e9nyg