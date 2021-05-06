Kogi Abduction: Yagba West LG Chairman, Pius Kolawole Regains Freedom

Earlier thread:

https://www.nairaland.com/6534575/adebayo-solomon-killed-pius-kolawole

The Kogi State Police Command has confirmed the release of the abducted Chairman of Yagba West Local Government Area, Pius Kolawole.

The state Police Commissioner, Ayuba Ede, confirmed this to our correspondents on Thursday in a WhatsApp chat.

The council chairman was abducted five days ago while returning to Kogi State from Ilorin, Kwara State.

A family source who spoke on the release earlier said the chairman was welcomed and received by jubilant supporters and family members in his hometown, Egbe.

According to the family source, the Council Chairman is hale and hearty and has reunited with his family and supporters.

The commissioner, however, said that he was not aware of any ransom paid.

He said that combined efforts of police and other sister security agencies who had been combing the bush paid off on Wednesday leading to the release of the victim.

According to him, “He has regained freedom. Police and other sister agencies, hunters and vigilante men assisted by technology, mounted unrelenting pressure through a continued search of forests 24/7 until his release.

“I’m, however, not in the picture of any ransom payment,” the police commissioner added.



