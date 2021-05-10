“LA Buena Vida Is A Scam!”

Is LA Buena Vida a Scam? Read >>> https://www.nairaland.com/6521497/la-buena-vida-heard-it

Please don’t be misguided by the fake reviews on trustpilot.

Like a pyramid scheme.

It’s an MLM. It operates a binary system – you bring 2 people who will bring 2 and the 2 bring a further 2.

Do you know that if one person starts a network marketing in a binary system and each person signed up brings 2 people every month, in 36 months, there should be over 68 billion people in the network. What is the population of the world?

Ask yourself, what will happen to the last set of people that will be signed up? Who are they going to sign up?

In every network marketing system, the bulk of the participants are at the bottom. In a binary system, 50% of all the participants will be at the bottom level at every single point in time and another 25% will be in the level just above them. Then 12.5% will be 2 levels above. Mind you that these 3 levels haven’t made any gain at all.

What does that tell you? At every point in time, 87.5% of participants of any network marketing company are either running at a loss or have just managed to recover the capital they invested. Less than 10% are the ones that have made any reasonable profit.

So for every Mike, Nefo, Kelechi, Sam (Ifeanyi) etc who have made money in La Buena Vida, there are tens of others who have run at a loss.

Source: kennydoc