Lady Beaten By Her Lesbian Girlfriend (Disturbing Photos)

A Twitter user, Stormy @Theylovestorm_, has revealed how her lesbian partner beat her up. Sharing disturbing photos of the beaten she got from her lover, Stormy wrote:

Domestic violence is real . Especially in same sex relationship. And it isn’t addressed enough. Lastnight I experienced something no woman should ever have to experience . My face and neck are bruised cut and I was beaten. I am still in shock.

If anything is to happen to me . I would also like to add I am being stalked and or harassed via text messages.

This is not the first incident . She has beaten me before on April 13/14. She has a pattern of violence & has done this to several previous partners. She lived in my house & I took care of her since I met her. Done writing about this…



https://twitter.com/Theylovestorm_/status/1389680723267817472