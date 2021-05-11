Lady Thrown Out Of A Moving Car In Niger State (Pictures)

An unidentified woman was allegedly thrown out of a moving car in Minna, the Niger State state capital.

According to Nuruddeen Isyaku Daza, a broadcaster at Prestige FM RADIO, the woman was pushed out of the vehicle at Shango near the Niger State College of Education (COE) Minna on Sunday night, May 9.

Mr Daza said details of the incident are still sketchy but the woman seemed either drunk or drugged.

