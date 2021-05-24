Lagos And Ogun Launch Joint Development Commission

Lagos and Ogun States have launched a joint development commission, which is geared towards fast-tracking infrastructure development and smoothening areas of cooperation between both states, especially in border communities.

Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Ogun Governor Dapo Abiodun announced the development on their respective social media pages.

Lagos and Ogun account for a chunk of Nigeria’s factories and businesses. Most folks who reside in Ogun, earn a living in Lagos–Nigeria’s commercial capital.

However, road infrastructure linking both southwest states has been left to crumble and rot through the years and there has been little, if any cooperation, between governments in both states.

Past governors of both states have also bickered over who should collect taxes from folks who reside in Ogun but work in Lagos.

“Let’s hope this leads to an upgrade of the infrastructure in those neglected towns like Akute, Mowe, Iju, Ishaga, Ọta, Agbára, etc, on the boundaries of both states,” says journalist Nicholas Ibekwe.

https://www.pulse.ng/business/lagos-ogun-launch-joint-development-commission/jn0l3tm

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZbovK98abuc