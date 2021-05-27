Lagos Connects 100 Schools And 12 Hospitals With CCTV To Boost State’s Security

Gov @jidesanwoolu’s Lagos is getting smarter. These gadgets already deployed in phase 1.100 schools and 12 hospitals now connected, 1,800 km covered. Commercial agreement signed with @mtn

and some other telecom giants for deployment of seamless connectivity. Security top priority



https://mobile.twitter.com/gboyegaakosile/status/1397805582120325120

