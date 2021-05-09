Lagos State Government Removes Unapproved Street Gates In Lekki

At a town hall meeting In 2009 the Lagos State Government announced a policy on gates on public roads. It decided that street gates could be erected by residents, but they can only be shut between midnight and 5am and they must be manned by private security personnel who would open the gates for emergency service personnel in case the need arises. See here http://www.tundefashola.com/archives/news/2009/01/27/20090127N01.html

The government once again ordered the removal of unapproved street gates late last year. See previous thread here https://www.nairaland.com/6299341/lagos-orders-removal-unapproved-street

The government has now started removing street gates that are closed during the day.

FLASH: Lagos State Govt begins clampdown on Streets locking their gates, blocking Access roads in Lekki 1 during the day which is in contravention of the Govt rules on Street gates, which can only be locked from 12 midnight to 5am & manned by a Security Personnel.

The Government Position says: You can have Gates for streets, for security reasons, It must be opened ALL DAY and you can lock it from 12 midnight till 5am and during that period, The Gates MUST be manned by a Security Personnel, incase of Emergency Services.

Sybil Iroche street, Lekki 1 …. locked. All streets were created to ease pressure off Admiralty road Lekki 1 and serve as alternatives.

