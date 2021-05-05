Lagos Taskforce Arrests Okada Riders Who Ply Highways, Restricted Routes

Just In: Lagos State Taskforce arrests Okada Riders who ply highways, Other restricted routes across Yaba, Oyingbo, Surulere, retrieves dangerous items/weapons from some of the riders trying to attack officers, enforcement will continue
