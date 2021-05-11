Lagos Uses Concrete Pavement For 18Km Eleko Epe Junction

ONGOING Massive Construction of the 6-lane rigid pavement on Eleko Epe T junction by Messers Craneburg Construction. Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu flagged off the construction on 1st November 2020.

Project Details:

– The Total Length of the road from Eleko Junction to Epe T junction is 18.75km.

– CONTRACTOR: Craneburg Construction

– Provision of reinforced concrete drains, Culverts and Median Barrier

– Installation of Traffic Lights

– Landscaping of Road Verges

– Preservation of rail line corridor with 50m RoW

– Installation of Street Lights

– Dedicated Truck Lane and Railway Line (for future).

– Road to serve as template for construction of road leading towards the Dangote Refinery, Lekki Ports and the Lagos Free Zones.

