Lagos Uses Concrete Pavement For 18Km Eleko Epe Junction

ONGOING Massive Construction of the 6-lane rigid pavement on Eleko Epe T junction by Messers Craneburg Construction. Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu flagged off the construction on 1st November 2020.
Project Details:
– The Total Length of the road from Eleko Junction to Epe T junction is 18.75km.
– CONTRACTOR: Craneburg Construction
– Provision of reinforced concrete drains, Culverts and Median Barrier
– Installation of Traffic Lights
– Landscaping of Road Verges
– Preservation of rail line corridor with 50m RoW
– Installation of Street Lights
– Dedicated Truck Lane and Railway Line (for future).
– Road to serve as template for construction of road leading towards the Dangote Refinery, Lekki Ports and the Lagos Free Zones.
