LASG Seals Chinese Firm, Declares Zero Tolerance For Safety Measures

The Lagos State Government has affirmed commitment to safety of lives and property of its citizens.

This assertion was made by the Director General, Safety Commission, Mr Lanre Mojola while sealing Mingy Trading Company Limited, located at No 11, Ila Orangun Street, Ijegun-Egba, Satellite Town, following a publication in the Punch newspaper dated Thursday, May 20, 2021 tagged “Lagos teenage factory worker killed in industrial accident on resumption day”.

Mojola disclosed that the fatality occured due to violation of safety precautionary measures, the victim, one Babatunde AbdulRahmon, a seventeen year old was newly employed on the said day and immediately exposed to a mechanical and electrical manufacturing equipment without training and provision for personal protective equipment. In the process of operating the equipment, he lost his life. There was also very clear evidence of poor housekeeping, lack of safety signages, poor factory layout for emergency management, very poor recruitment process with no documented training records, poorly installed electric cables and poor record keeping.

According to him, on no account should any company employ an underage person to operate a mixer or grinding machine with out proper training and use of personal protective equipment. He reiterated the importance of having a tested electrical wiring system, appropriate safety signages, good housekeeping and a clean environment devoid of infractions and hazards to lives of its workers.

He implored organizations to value lives above monetary gains, adopt best practice adding that a culture of safety first should be our individual and collective responsibility.

He declared zero tolerance for safety violations and warned that punitive measures will be taken against organizations found culpable with assurance that extant safety Laws will be applied.

He urged members of the public to report incidents amd infractions regularly to the Lagos State Safety Commission in our bid to have a safer Lagos for the citizenry.

DG Safety Commission Mr Lanre Mojola, Technical Adviser Mr Seun Awojobi and official s from Safety Commission at the sealing of Mingy Trading Limited



https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&url=https://punchng.com/following-punch-report-lagos-seals-off-chinese-firm-over-teenagers-death/&ved=2ahUKEwjdvNDx5-nwAhVChlwKHYgEDbAQFjAAegQIBBAC&usg=AOvVaw003XuCIyMewYA-eliu4ycH