Leke Adeboye Reacts To The Death Of His Brother, Dare (Photos)

Leke Adeboye who is one of the sons of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has reacted to the death of his brother, Pastor Dare Adeboye who died in his sleep on Wednesday night May 5 in Eket, Akwa Ibom State, where he is based with his family, IgbereTV reports.

Leke Adeboye in his reaction on his official Instagram page posted a scripture from the bible on the death of the righteous.

The scripture reads;

“The righteous man perishes(at the hand of evil), and no one takes it to heart, Faithful and devout men are taken away, while no one understands. That the righteous person is taken away(to be spared) from evil and disaster.”

