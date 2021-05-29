Let’s Position APC To Win Again In Edo, Ize-Iyamu Tells Members

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) during last year’s election in Edo State, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, has called on members of‎ the party in the state to come together to reorganise and position the party to win again in Edo.

Ize-Iyamu, a former Secretary to Edo State Government (SSG), made the call Saturday in a statement, titled: “Because we were gallant, our hope is alive,” which he issued as a fallout of Friday’s judgment of the Supreme Court which favoured Governor Godwin Obaseki of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who was absolved of perjury and forgery of his first-degree certificate from the University of Ibadan (UI).

He said: “Yesterday (on Friday), the Supreme Court, by its judgment, brought to an end our struggle for the office of the governor of Edo State that commenced in September 2020.

“I thank all our supporters and loyal party men and women for your unwavering commitment and sacrifice to the advancement of Edo State. I urge you to be law-abiding and to be of good cheer.

“What matters most is that our party, the APC, stood up for what we believe in. We stood up for the placement of our people at the epicenter of governance, which is a sharp departure from the norm. As such, let no grievances and no embittered feelings impair the force of our efforts.

“Let us look forward to our coming together to reorganise and position our party to win again. This is in service to our beloved state.”

APC’s governorship candidate also thanked God for the opportunity to seek the office, stressing that to Him be all honour and glory.

https://thenationonlineng.net/lets-position-apc-to-win-again-in-edo-ize-iyamu-tells-members/