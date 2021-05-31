LG Polls: We Are Not Sure Of Winning Any Council In Lagos – PDP

Temidayo Akinsuyi, Lagos

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Lagos state chapter on Monday said it is unsure of winning any council in the forthcoming local government elections in Lagos based on the do-or-die politics being exhibited by the ruling party in the state, All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) has fixed July 24 for the conduct of chairmanship and councillorship elections into the 20 Local Government Areas and 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs).

While activities are already in top gear in APC, nothing is happening in the PDP, which is the major opposition party in the state. Many are of the opinion that the PDP may have boycotted the election as elections into local governments have alwawys been a ‘winner-takes-all’ affair for the ruling party across the country.

However, speaking with DAILY INDEPENDENT, Taofik Gani, the PDP’s Publicity Secretary said while the party is not boycotting the election, PDP members are skeptical about investing their money because of the do-or-die politics in the APC, which according to him was witnessed in the conduct of their primaries last Saturday.

“We are not boycotting the election. However, the political environment is not giving people the confidence. While we are not boycotting, I am sure there is a lot of cynicism on the part of our candidates who will be spending their hard-earned money. But we are very sure that they have their options to win election when they are convinced that they are contesting”.

On the number of councils, he believed the PDP can win, the spokesman said “We are not certain of winning any council now. This is because the APC has totally hijacked the process. Nobody in his right senses will go into this election, knowing fully well that he will win”.

“The only people who can win now are those who can maim, kill and engage in electoral malpractices. Only those ones are certain of winning elections now in Lagos. We all witnessed what happened during their primaries last Saturday”.

https://independent.ng/lg-polls-we-are-not-sure-of-winning-any-council-in-lagos-pdp/