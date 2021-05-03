Lightning Strike Kills 12 Cows In Delta As Herdsmen Flee

Herdsmen on Sunday evening of May 2, ran away from Urhodo-Ovu community in Ethiope-East Local Government Area of Delta State as thunder strike killed 12 of their cows.

The herdsmen and the cows were in their settlement when the incident occurred minutes after the heavy downpour, DAILY POST gathered.

Indigenes and residents of the community especially farmers were, however, happy over the incident.

At the time of filing this report, the 12 dead cows were still lying fallow on the ground.

The incident caused serious tension amongst the herdsmen as they quickly moved their belongings and ran away from the community for fear of being struck dead by the same thunder.



