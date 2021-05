Lille Players, Coach, and fans celebrated as they won their first French Ligue 1 Title in 10 years.

Lille have now won the 2020-21 French Ligue 1 Title after a long battle with PSG, and AS Monaco this season.

To seal their place as Champions, Lille won their last league match of the season 2-1 against Angers on Sunday evening.

This is Lille’s fourth ever league title and their first title since the 2010/2011 season.

After the final match, Lille Players and fans celebrated the title win.

Video;

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g-3QsXogZ_c