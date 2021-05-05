List of Confirmed Fake Job Venues Updated

Just as there genuine jobs in Nigeria, also there are fake job venues in Nigeria, that pretend to be recruiting rather they seek to attract candidates as marketers for GNLD products.

Most fake recruiters also then to introduce applicant that have applied for those jobs, products or services that requires a form of payment before they can get the job.

Below are the lists of Fake Job Centers in Nigeria

1. Plot 5, Voda Paint plc, University Press House, Fumec Bus stop off Adeniyi Jones Ogba lagos

2. 3rd floor, 8 Thomas Salako Street, Ogba Bus Stop, Ikeja Lagos

3. No 2, Sunday Street, off Ikorodu , Palmgrove, Lagos

4. 65c Opebi Road, Opposite glass house by salvation Bus stop, Opebi, Ikeja, Lagos

5. HYINSCO Office. No. 4, 2nd floor, upward sanitas outlet, Alara sStreet, off commercial avenue, Onike, Sabo Yaba, Lagos

6. Plot 5, university press building, along industrial road, Ogba, Lagos

7. 4B, Ogungbeye street Oppt African Shrine by Cadbury bus stop, Agidingbi Ikeja, Lagos

8. Plot 14, Block A, Voda Paint, Surulere House, off Fumec bus stop, Surulre industrial road, Ogba, Lagos.

9. No 4, Ahl Ogungbeye Street off Amaraolu road, Opp Mega chicken bus stop by first gate, Agidingbi, Ikeja, Lagos.,l

10. 1, Olabisi Close, Mende, Maryland (Lagos Resident only) HR 08074645567

11. 32, Olufemi Road, off Ogunlana Drive, Surulere Lagos, YDNJI.

12. Ajumobi Street, Off Acme Road, Mega Chicken bus stop, Ikeja, Lagos.

13. 6, Deji Oyenuga Street, opp Kehinde Odusote Estate, Anthony Village.

14. WESTCORP SERVICES LTD. 6, Deji Oyenuga Street, Opposite Kehinde Odusote Estate, Anthony bus stop, Lagos.

15. SOAR GROUP, Suite 2, Ikosi Road, Oluyole bus stop, Oregun ikeja, Lagos

16. Boat House, 21, Ogunnusi Road axis bus stop, Ogba, Ikeja, Lagos

17. 8, Bisi Ogabi Street, Balogun Awolowo Way, Ikeja. HR 09053280994

18. BSM premise, No 4, Kareem Ogungbeye Estate Agidingbi first gate bus stop.

19. 9, Oremeji Street Isolo, Heathstream Alliance and Wellness Homes, Beside Sunrise Microfinance Bank, Gbagada.

20. PSIS HR BOARD, L’monarch Towers, 65, Opebi road opp Glass House by Salvation Bus stop Ikeja, Lagos. 07010616106

21. 6, Remilekun Street Off Falolu Road, by Akerele Road Surulere. HR Matrixglove 07080403158

22. 6, UBIAJA CRESCENT GARKI 2, ABUJA, 08159694497

23. Global Resources, 19 Bode Thomas Road, Awoyokun/Onipanu bus stop.

24. Dream Land Enterprises Limited, No 114, Ijiolu Close, Elekahia Road Portharcourt, River State. REF NO(GS/SD/70)

25. Ground floor, No 2, Akin Osiyemi Street 0pp sterling bank bus stop, Allen Avenue, Ikeja, Lagos

26. LS-RESOURCE, 3rd floor Crownet LPaza Idris Gidado Street Wuye, Abuja.

27. 129, Okota Rd, Atinuke Plaza, beside Rainoil filling station, Cele bus stop, off Oshodi-Apapa Exp. Lagos. 08130902820

28. Schleez Nigeria Limited, first floor, left wing, No 49, Olowu Street, Off Mobolaji Bank, Anthony Way, Ikeja, Lagos.

29. 1st floor Xpress House, Beside Ostra Hotel and Halls off Otunba Jobifele way, Central Business District (CBD) Alausa Ikeja, Lagos.

30. 13 Ajumobi Olorounje Street, off acme road, firstgate bus stop, Agidingbi Ikeja.

31. 7, Obasa road, Chemline building, behind forte oil filling station, Oba Akran, Ikeja

32. M.H.S, 4b Toyin Street, opposite victory Home School before unity b/stop, Ikeja, Lagos.

33. 3rd Floor, 240 Herbert Macualay Street, beside Sweet Sensation, Alagomeji Bus stop, Yaba, Lagos

34. 107, Ogudu road, opposite Ogudu GRA Pako Bus stop Ogudu Lagos

https://latestjobsinnigeria.com.ng/list-of-confirmed-fake-job-venues-updated/

Share please you may save a life