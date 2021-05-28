List Of Heads Of Uniformed Agencies That Were Appointed By Obasanjo (Throwback)

In recent weeks there has been a campaign by some people who claim that President Olusegun Obasanjo was discriminatory in the appointment of heads of security and safety agencies during his tenure. They claim that he did not appoint people from certain geo-political zones, ethnic groups or religions to head security or safety agencies during his tenure.

Their claim that President Olusegun Obasanjo was discriminatory in the appointment of heads of security and safety agencies during his tenure is obviously false. I believe that those that are making these claims are trying to justify President Buhari’s appointments. They usually select just one position and use that as an example (no president can appoint people from every state, zone, religion or ethnic group into just one position), but their claim that President Obasanjo was selective or discriminatory is false and this will be shown by the list below.

I compiled a list of the people that President Obasanjo appointed to head such agencies, but I later deleted the list because I believe that people should be appointed based on merit rather than their state of origin, ethnicity or religion. However, these people have continued to make these false claims, so it’s necessary to set the record straight. Here is the list.

Chief of Defence Staff

Admiral Ibrahim Ogohi (Kogi State, Muslim).

General Alexander Ogomudia (Delta State, Christian)

General Martin-Luther Agwai (Kaduna State, Christian)

Chief of Army Staff

Lieutenant General Victor Malu (Benue State, Christian)

Lieutenant General Alexander Ogomudia (Delta State, Christian)

Lieutenant General Martin-Luther Agwai (Kaduna State, Christian)

Lieutenant General Andrew Owoeye Azazi (Bayelsa State, Christian)

Chief of Naval Staff

Vice Admiral Victor Ombu (Bayelsa State, Christian)

Vice Admiral Samuel Afolayan (Kwara State, Christian)

Vice Admiral Ganiyu Adekeye (Kwara State, Muslim)

Chief of Air Staff

Air Marshal Isaac Alfa (Kogi State, Muslim)

Air Marshal Jonah Wuyep (Plateau State, Christian)

Air Marshal Paul Dike (Delta State, Christian)

Inspector General of Police

Musiliu Smith (Lagos State, Muslim)

Tafa Balogun (Osun State, Muslim)

Sunday Ehindero (Ondo State, Christian)

Chief of Defence Intelligence

Vice Admiral Joseph Ajayi (Kogi State, Christian)

Major General Abdulmalik Halidu-Giwa (Niger State, Muslim)

Comptroller General of Customs

Jacob Gyang Buba (Plateau State, Christian)

Comptroller General of Immigration

Lady Uzoamaka Nwizu (Imo State, Christian)

Chukwurah Joseph Udeh (Delta State, Christian)

Comptroller General of Prisons

Abraham Akpe (Benue State, Christian)

Okwara Uche Kalu (Imo State, Christian) (he was acting CG for a year)

Olusola Adigun Ogundipe

National Security Adviser

Rtd Lieutenant General Aliyu Mohammed Gusau (Zamfara State, Muslim)

Rtd Major General Abdullahi Sarki Mukhtar (Kano State, Muslim)

Director General of the SSS

Rtd Colonel Kayode Are (Ekiti State, Muslim)

Director General of the NIA

Ambassador Uche O. Okeke (Anambra State, Christian)

Chairman NDLEA

Iliya Lokadang (Plateau State, Christian)

Bello Lafiaji (Katsina State, Muslim)

Ahmadu Giade (Bauchi State, Muslim)

Chairman EFCC

Mallam Nuhu Ribadu (Adamawa State, Muslim)

Commandant General of the NSCDC

Dr Ade Abolurin (Ogun State, Christian)

Corps Marshall of the FRSC

Engr. Abba Kyari Wakilbe (Borno State, Muslim)

Major General Haladu Hananiya (Adamawa State, Christian)

Osita Chidoka (Anambra State, Christian)

Controller General of the Federal Fire Service

Fidelis Ogbogoh (Delta State, Christian)

