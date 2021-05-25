Liverpool have joined the chase for Genk striker, Paul Onuachu.

According to Fichajes, Liverpool are involved in a transfer war with Sevilla, RB Leipzig over the signing of the Nigerian international in this summer’s transfer window.

Onuachu scored 35 goals and recorded five assists in 41 matches across all competitions for Genk this season.

The 26-year-old has also drawn the interest of Lazio, Celtic, and Lyon in the past.

Onuachu was on Monday named in the Belgian Pro League Team of the season.

He also won the Jupiler Pro League Professional Footballer of the Year award for the 2020/21 season as well as the Golden Shoe Award.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are keen to offload one of Xherdan Shaqiri or Divock Origi this summer.

If one of those players were to leave Anfield, then the signing of Onuachu could be a shrewd acquisition as a back-up to Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota.

https://dailypost.ng/2021/05/25/liverpool-join-sevilla-others-in-race-for-onuachu/?amp