Lizzy Anjorin Curses Toyin Abraham, Her Son & Husband. Toyin Reacts (Video)

Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham says she has only met fellow actress Lizzy Anjorin twice in her life, Igbere TV reports.

The 38-year old stated this during an Instagram Live session with actress Iyabo Ojo on Tuesday.

Toyin and Lizzy have been at daggers drawn since 2019 when a blog reported that the latter was held and searched for drug peddling during her hajj trip to Saudi Arabia.

Lizzy Anjorin subsequently accused Toyin Abraham of leaking the story to blogs.

Things got worse when Toyin gave birth to her son Ire in September 2019, with Lizzy claiming the actress was delivered of the child by an alternative medical practitioner.

The two shielded their swords after the Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN) threatened to suspend them.

Old wounds were recently reopened when Lizzy had an interview with social media influencer Esabod, in which she rained curses on Toyin her husband Kolawole Ajeyemi, and their son Ire.

Responding in the session with Iyabo, Toyin said “What is my own with Lizzy. I have seen Lizzy just twice in my life. The first time was at Regina Chukwu’s job and the second time was at Wasilat Coded’s premiere. I do not know about her movement and God is my witness. I have only seen her twice.

“I do not know about her movement. I am speaking up now, let the whole world hear. I am speaking up because of my son. The last one they did, I could not talk because I just gave birth; but now, I have to talk and speak up for my son. They cannot lay curses on my son. Besides, if I do not stand up for my son, who will stand up for my son?

“Since the day they have been cursing me and peddling rumours about me, I never said a word; but today, it was too much and I need to stand up for my son. I have never spoken to any blogger and the only one I spoke to was Instablog and we did an advert with them. I have never spoken to a blogger to run anyone down.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dCYRr8-ILRM

She also called on Lizzy to stop cursing her son, vowing to do all she can to protect the boy.