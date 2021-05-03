Local Hunters Kill 4th Elephant In 2 Years In Ogun State (Photos)

Elephant Protection Initiative has raised concern that Nigeria’s elephant population is fast depleting after local hunters shot dead a 4th elephant in Ogun State, IgbereTV reports.

The elephant was killed near Omo forest in Ogun State. Elephant Protection Initiative stated on Twitter that this is the 4th elephant illegally killed in two years.

Elephant Protection Initiative wrote;

“Sad. Near Omo Forest, Ogun, not far from Lagos, 4th elephant illegally shot dead in 2 yrs. #Nigeria’s few elephants – c400- fast disappearing. (Elephant shot by local hunter- those in pic not responsible).”

https://twitter.com/EPIAfrica/status/1388768553642430468?s=20