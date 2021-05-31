Male Scammers Use Silicone Breast Prosthesis To Pose As Sexy Women Online (Pics)

Police in China have recently been issuing warnings about “fake women” using realistic-looking silicone breasts prosthesis to trick men into removing their clothes during online chats and then blackmailing them with the footage.

If the last couple of years have taught us anything, it’s that you should definitely not trust anything you see online. From commercially available apps like FaceApp, to advanced deepfake and artificial intelligence, technology has gotten so good at tricking the human eye that you just can’t trust your vision anymore. But it’s not just technology, either. According to recent reports, gangs of Chinese men have been using rudimentary tools like silicone breasts and makeup to pose as women online and blackmail gullible people.

Chinese police reported that gangs of ruthless criminals have been blackmailing men after getting them to chat nude with them via the internet. They would target respected professionals like doctors, teachers or public servants, and approach them on social media by posing as attractive women. Then, after gaining their trust, they would convince them to take off their clothes and chat in the nude.

The scammers would then encourage their victims to download an app to see videos of them naked, in order to gain access to their phone number and contacts. They would then proceed to extort the victims out of important sums of money, by threatening to send the compromising videos of them naked to family and friends.

The nude chat blackmailing method has become very popular in China, with the Guangdong Public Security Department revealing that the police received more than 9,200 reports of blackmail relating to nude chats in the first half of 2020 alone.

A video released by the police earlier this month shows an attractive looking woman who proceeds to take off her chest, which turns out to be a silicone prosthesis, and then peal off a layer of fake skin from her face as well. It’s quite shocking to watch, honestly. The clip also features photos of men holding similar breast prosthesis.

“You think what you think is what you think?” a female police officer says in the video. “Boys, don’t chat nude. That’s fraud.”

The video went viral in China recently, leaving most viewers with their mouths wide open at the abilities of these male criminals to transform themselves into fake women.

“That’s why you should not have a relationship with someone you meet online, because the pretty woman can be a man!” one person wrote



