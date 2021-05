Man catches Prophet sleeping with his wife

Narrating how he caught them in the act, the man said his wife had told him she was going for a vigil.

The man who noted that he gives his wife all the “styles” she wants, insisted that they must remain in same position till people gather.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CPSqQFvgfeQ/?utm_medium=copy_link

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=axdAJ7vVIwU