Man Demands ₦173,000 From UK Government After Deadly Potholes Damaged His Car (Pics)

A man who had to pay £300 to fix his car sent the bill to his council after finding out some of the damage was probably caused by potholes.

Al Mitchell slammed Plymouth City Council for ‘ignoring’ his pleas to fix the streets near his home, which he says are riddled with holes.

Eventually Al got so fed up, he sent them the bill for restoring his car.

Photos of the surface of the road show several potholes, some that appear to have been patched up previously. The road appears loose, and there is damage to the road markings and lines on the street.

