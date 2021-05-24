Man Found Alive In Bayelsa Forest With His Hands, Legs Tied (Disturbing Photos)

Man Found Alive In Bayelsa Forest With Hands And Legs Tied After Being Attacked By Unknown Men (Photos)

A Nigerian man identified as Tama Ozigbo, who was thought to be dead by his attackers has been found alive inside a forest in Bayelsa State, IgbereTV reports.

Facebook user, Afririki Mieseta, who shared the news on Monday, May 24, stated that the victim, a security personnel was beaten to pulp by six unknown men suspected to be robbers and then dumped in the forest with his hands and feet tied after they presumed him dead.

Mieseta wrote;

“#BE_WATCHFUL_&_BE_SCURITY_CONSCIOUS

#BULOU_ORUA_NEWS_UPDATE

This is Tama Ozigbo from Bulou-orua community in sagbama local Government Area of Bayelsa State, He was Beaten lifeless by 6 Men that came to steal from a Cat Machine by 3am on Friday night which they thought He is Dead & he was Dumped in a Forest hand & legs been tyed.

He Happens to be a Security Personnel Securing a Caterpillar Machine along Sagbama/ Ekeremor Road (Bulou/Orua)..

But, to the Glory of God He is taking Medical Treatment …….

Calling on the Security Agency’s to do something about this Barbaric act & Bring those involved to Book.

Be security conscious and report any suspicious movement around your Area.

I move…………………..”

