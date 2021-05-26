Man In Army Uniform Kills Car Owner In Rivers, Arrested In Akwa Ibom (Photos)

This man on military uniform met a guy at Eleme Junction, heading to Akwa Ibom State, Ikot Abasi to be precise and begged for a lift, the innocent car owner (driver) gave him a lift, but unknowingly, he had other motives.

His motives was to kill the owner of the car along the way and snatch the car.

He actually succeeded in his plans of killing an innocent helper, but never knew the car had a tracker.

He was tracked to a hotel and arrested.

Can you imagine how wicked human beings are?

Man’s inhumanity to man!

SOURCE: https://www.instagram.com/p/CPTvFUiFukO/?utm_medium=copy_link