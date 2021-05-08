Manchester City Vs Chelsea 1 – 1 – (Live)

Thomas Tuchel insists the Champions League final will be a ‘unique’ occasion regardless of what happens in Saturday’s dress rehearsal.

Just days after they both qualified for the May 29 showpiece in Istanbul, finalists Manchester City will host Chelsea at the Etihad.

Chelsea beat City in last month’s FA Cup semi-final and Saturday’s tea-time Premier League clash represents an opportunity to lay down another marker ahead of the final three weeks later.

Champions League finalists Manchester City and Chelsea face off at the Etihad on Saturday evening in a taster of what is to come in Istanbul.

Yet the stakes remain high — even if European football’s biggest prize is not on the line. Quite apart from the psychological edge that victory would give either side, there are very tangible rewards at stake.

For City, the not-so-small matter of being crowned Premier League champions for the third time in four years.

For Chelsea, three vital points in the race for fourth place. It would be an underwhelming end to such jubilant week if they let slip their hold on the last Champions League qualifying spot.

Their three-point advantage on fifth-placed West Ham could be quashed with defeat to City, while fresh hope would be handed to Tottenham and Liverpool.

Given Chelsea have a daunting run-in that includes a derby with Arsenal, the visit of third-placed Leicester and a trip to Aston Villa on the final day of the season, victory tomorrow is considerably more important to them than City.

Perhaps that will give them the competitive edge Thomas Tuchel has repeatedly spoken of during their remarkable run to two finals and the top four. But the schedule is also exhausting.

His team have looked sapped of energy after big European nights this season — toiling against Manchester United and Sheffield United, while their shock 5-2 defeat to West Brom in April led to Tuchel pointing the effects of the international break.

Conversely, victory over City in the FA Cup semi-final came directly after Chelsea had booked their place in the last four of the Champions League against Porto.

A fascinating dimension of tomorrow’s game is how much either manager wishes to show their hand.

Guardiola has more room to play with in that sense, with the prospect of defeat only delaying City’s coronation as champions, rather than jeopardising it. Tuchel also has the potential to shuffle his pack. Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech did not start against Real Madrid, likewise Reece James.