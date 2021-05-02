Manchester United Fans Protest On The Pitch At Old Trafford Stadium

Manchester United fans have now stormed the Old Trafford Stadium today and got on the pitch.

The fans are still angry at Manchester United owners the Glazers and want them to sell the club.

Hundreds of fans gathered for the protest and got on the pitch at Old Trafford.

The Greater Manchester Police did not allow both teams leave their team hotel due to the chaos at Old Trafford.

Manchester United Officials held an emergency meeting to determine whether any Covid-19 protocols were breached by fans in the stadium.

Fans are not allowed to attend the Premier League match.

The protesters shouted ‘we want Glazers out’ as they walked on the pitch. Outside the Lowry hotel, others fans said ‘we tell when to play’.

Manchester United Vs Liverpool Premier League match is scheduled for 4:30pm today.

The match has now been delayed for security reasons.

Video;

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n0SxdY_Rxrs

