Manchester United Vs Liverpool Postponed!

TEAM NEWS

Manchester United are set to recall goalkeeper Dean Henderson after David de Gea started Thursday’s Europa League win against Roma.

United remain without injured pair Anthony Martial and Phil Jones.

Liverpool have no new fitness concerns but centre-back Nathaniel Phillips could again miss out because of a hamstring injury.

Long-term absentees Jordan Henderson, Joel Matip, Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk are still sideline.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester United have lost just one of their past 15 home games against Liverpool in all competitions (W10, D4), and are unbeaten in the previous eight.

Home and away, United have won just one of the past nine league meetings (D6, L2).

There have been 175 league games between these sides, with the most common outcome a 0-0 draw (which has happened 20 times).

Manchester United

If United avoid defeat in a 14th consecutive league game they will equal their longest unbeaten run under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, set in their final 14 matches last season.

The Red Devils are vying to win five consecutive top-flight home fixtures for the first time since March 2018.

Manchester United have recorded seven goalless draws in the Premier League this season, their highest top-flight total for 40 years, and more than any other club in one of the top five European leagues prior to the latest round of matches.

Harry Maguire could become the first player to complete 90 minutes in 72 consecutive Premier League matches for Manchester United, breaking the record set by Gary Pallister between 1993 and 1995.

Marcus Rashford has scored four goals in his last four league and cup home appearances against Liverpool.

Liverpool

Liverpool have won five of their past seven away league games, more victories than in their previous 15 matches on the road (W4, D6, L5).

The Merseysiders have dropped 15 points from winning positions this term, the fourth highest total in the top flight prior to the latest round of matches.

They are winless in all six of their matches away to Manchester United under Jurgen Klopp (D4, L2).

Mohamed Salah can become the first Liverpool player to score away to Manchester United in two games within the same season since Harry Chambers 100 years ago.

Roberto Firmino has scored just once in 14 matches versus United, while Sadio Mane has one goal in 11 games against them.