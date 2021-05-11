Mass Transit: Ogun Takes Delivery Of ICT-Enabled Buses

In its determination to modernize and promote efficiency in the transport sector of the state, the Ogun State government has taken delivery of high-capacity new buses equipped with modern technological capabilities.

The new buses which were the first batch, are designed to have better capacity and reliability than a conventional bus system with a view to providing commuters a safe, affordable, fast, and pleasurable experience on the roads.

Taking the delivery of the buses, on Tuesday, the State Commissioner for Transportation, Gbenga Dairo said that it was a testimony to the commitment and readiness of the Dapo Abiodun-led administration to strengthen the local economy through transport development, thereby creating jobs along the value chain of the transportation system.

The bus mass transit scheme was part of the government’s deliberate efforts at modernizing and promoting efficiency in the transport sector, as contained in its urban renewal programme.

“This is a commendable fulfillment of a promise made two weeks ago by the Governor, Dapo Abiodun. It is also cheering news for the good people of Ogun State as regards commencement of bus mass transit scheme in the state”.

“The scheme, it is important to note, is designed to make transportation more accessible, affordable and safe with more jobs being created and the state economy getting a boost without throwing people out of jobs”, Dairo said.

