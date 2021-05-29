MC Oluomo’s Children Graduate From US High Schools (Photos)

Two children of chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Lagos State chapter, Musiliu Akinsanya popularly known as MC Oluomo, have graduated from high schools in the United States, Igbere TV reports.

The union leader’s son Olashile Akinsanya graduated from Riverdale High School while his daughter Abisola Akinsanya graduated from Elite Scholars Academy. Both schools are in Georgia.

MC Oluomo congratulated his children in an Instagram post on Thursday, promising they would go further in their academic pursuits.

“I’m so grateful for the fruit of life that Allah has given them and their accomplishments.

“This is not the end but only the beginning for both of them. My children are thriving and becoming outstanding individuals and I couldn’t be any prouder of them,” he wrote.



As a Muslim, MC Oluomo is married to several wives and has many children.

In 2019, one of his sons Ololade Akinsanya graduated from Clayton County Performing Arts Center in Atlanta, Georgia, US.

His daughter Nofisat Akinsanya, in December 2020, graduated from Georgia Southern University, US.

