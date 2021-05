Garry Turner (UK) is able to stretch the skin of his stomach to a distended length of 15.8 cm (6.25 in) due to a rare medical condition called Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome, a disorder of the connective tissues affecting the skin, ligaments and internal organs.

With this condition, the collagen that strengthens the skin and determines its elasticity resulting in “hypermobility” of the joints and skin.



