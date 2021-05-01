Meet The Female Airpeace Pilot Who Landed An Airplane In Anambra Yesterday (Photos)

Meet Airpeace Airlines female pilot, Nwando Phina Okpalaeke. One of the pilots that landed the aircrafts at Anambra International Cargo And Passenger Airport Umueri on Friday, 30th April, 2021 during the test-run.

She is from Azia in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Nwando is a Computer Science graduate of Kwame Nkrumah University in Ghana. She later trained at an air school in South Africa where she was certified to fly commercial aeroplanes.

