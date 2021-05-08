Meet Tychon Carter, The First Black Winner Of Big Brother Canada (Photos)

– ‘It’s bigger than me’: Tychon Carter-Newman on making history as Big Brother’s first ever Black winner

From the beginning, Tychon Carter-Newman’s goal entering the “Big Brother Canada” house this year was to become the show’s first Black winner, to represent possibility to others looking up to him.

On Thursday evening he made history after more than 30 seasons of the North American franchise, taking home the “Big Brother Canada” Season 9 prize of $100,000.

“It’s bigger than me,” Carter-Newman told the Star. “The message it sends having a Black winner of such a prominent show let’s Black people all around North America know that we can do anything once we set our minds to it.”

Carter-Newman also became the only player through nine seasons to never be nominated for eviction en route to a 6-1 victory in the finale.

Along with Carter-Newman, contestant Breydon White was also a part of the show’s history in the first all-Black final two. Throughout the show, viewers saw the two discuss what it would mean to make it to the end together.

“I wanted to send a message to the world that Black people can achieve greatness,” said Carter-Newman. “I wanted to guarantee that someone Black would win the game. I wanted to put ourselves in a position to make history.”

Through the first eight seasons of “Big Brother Canada,” only 12 per cent out of the 117 players identified as Black. In Season 9, Black contestants made up more than 35 per cent of the cast.

