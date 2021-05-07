Mercy Eke Denies Having Sexual Affairs With Super Eagles Star, Aaron Samuel

BBNaija Winner, Mercy Eke Denies Allegation Of Having Sexual Affairs With Super Eagles Star

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) winner, Mercy Eke has denied allegations circulating in social media that she destroyed the marriage of Super Eagles striker, Aaron Samuel due to alleged sexual affairs.

Reports on some online blogs have it that Mercy and Samuel’s escapade was supposed to be a “one night stand” but their affair continued until his wife got to know about it.

Recall that Aaron and Chinwe married in 2018 (Both registry and traditional) and are blessed with two children.

Reacting to the alleged reports, Mercy in a chat with Nigerian blog Stella’s blog, denied ever having an affair with the Nigerian international footballer and warned the said blogger to desist from denting her image.

”Whoever is behind this pack of lies will never know peace since this person does not want to let me rest. If it is true I am guilty may I never know peace or anything good come to me but if I am innocent, whoever is behind this is doomed and will never know peace… what is my business with him? I know him but have nothing romantic with him. He is a ‘boy’ to someone I know and I can never stoop that low.

“Please I don’t f#ck small boys, I don’t have anything to do with small boys. I really didn’t want to address this but since you called me I have no choice but to respond to your questions. Thank you for reaching out”



https://www.completesports.com/bbnaija-winner-mercy-eke-denies-allegation-of-having-sexual-affairs-with-super-eagles-star/