Mercy Johnson And Her Husband Mark Their Daughter’s 1st Birthday (Photos)

It is indeed a period of celebration for Mercy Johnson-Okojie and her family as her fourth child, Divine, clocked a year old on May 4, 2021, Igbere TV reports.

The actress who is known for throwing adorable and fancy birthday parties for her children doesn’t seem to have held back this time around either.

She shared a video of herself together with her husband and their children setting up decorations in an outdoor area of their home in preparation for Divine’s first birthday bash.

The curvy mother of four shared the video expressing joy over her baby clocking a year old.

Her husband, Prince Odi Okojie also shared a family photo that captured the beautiful cakes in honour of baby Divine’s big day.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P0PA-MgnUKk

“My baby is 1, My heart is so full….. preparation time……” Mercy wrote.



https://www.instagram.com/p/COc42fBi4rW/?igshid=10qw7sb4mz7sq