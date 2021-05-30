Messi Vs Kante: Who Would You Rather Have In Your Team?

Men and brethren, after watching the champions league final yesterday, I’m beginning to reassess what I initially knew to be true about football which is that good attackers win you games. I can 100% say that Kante was a MAJOR reason for Chelsea’s victory. Yes Messi may assure you goals and creativity and terrorize defenders but boy what a player like Kante brings to any team is out of this world.

NB I’m not a Chelsea fan but Chelsea fans I think you guys are blessed to have one of the all time greatest all round midfielders in your team. Kai what a player