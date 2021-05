See Previous Thread: https://www.nairaland.com/6540630/hoodlums-carrying-axes-attack-bus

Mile 12 Crises: Lagos Police Deploy Men,Take Charge*

Normalcy has been restored to Gengere, Mile 12 area of Lagos State following a fight that broke out between some hoodlums in the area. The command will give details soon..thanks..



Muyiwa Adejobi PPRO Lagos