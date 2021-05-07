Misguided Igbo Leaders Responsible For Insecurity In The South-East- Lauretta Onochie

1. Where are Igbo Leaders?

Why are they Silent?

Misguided ones among Ndigbo are turning your Homeland into a battleground

8 Mothers are crying today.

8 Fathers are Crying today.

Many Aunts are crying today, Uncles too.

Many children, nieces, nephews, friends too.

2. Many Igbo leaders condemn daily, a President who has favoured Ndigbo more than any other ethnic group in Nigeria.

Their PERSONAL hatred provided a fertile ground for the current insecurity in the SE.

Please recall the brainwashed youths you manipulate into untimely deaths.

#IgboSpeakUp



https://twitter.com/Laurestar/status/1390620826052009996?s=19