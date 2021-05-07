Misguided Igbo Leaders Responsible For Insecurity In The South-East- Lauretta Onochie

1. Where are Igbo Leaders?
Why are they Silent?
Misguided ones among Ndigbo are turning your Homeland into a battleground
8 Mothers are crying today.
8 Fathers are Crying today.
Many Aunts are crying today, Uncles too.
Many children, nieces, nephews, friends too.

2. Many Igbo leaders condemn daily, a President who has favoured Ndigbo more than any other ethnic group in Nigeria.

Their PERSONAL hatred provided a fertile ground for the current insecurity in the SE.

Please recall the brainwashed youths you manipulate into untimely deaths.

#IgboSpeakUp

