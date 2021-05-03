Missing 14-Year-Old Girl, Boluwatife Adegoke, Found

Earlier thread https://www.nairaland.com/6535223/missing-child-seen-boluwatife-adegoke#101330532

The missing 14-year-old girl, Boluwatife Adegoke, has been found.

Sharing the news that she has been found, Chlorpheniramine @VictorIsrael_ wrote:

Thank you Heavenly Father! Boluwatife has been FOUND Alive!

She was found in a Mosque after 3 days. The mother is taking her for medical checkups regardless of the fact that she looks physically okay

Thank you all for your Support. God bless us. Pheeew some air of good news

https://twitter.com/VictorIsrael_/status/1389151906606551041?s=19