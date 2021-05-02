Missing 300 Level IMSU Law Student Found Dead (Graphic Photo)

Previous thread: https://www.nairaland.com/6532647/chiwueze-kingsley-missing-owerri-300#101281739

Update has it that Chiwueze Kingsley(SARAKI), 300l Law Student of Imo State University that was declared missing early today is dead.

He died as a result of gunshot injuries he sustained on the night of Monday when Unknown Gunmen attacked Douglas Road Owerri.

His body was found around Douglas by MCC and was confirmed dead at FMC Owerri.

SARAKI I ever knew I would say this to you this early.

But please Rest In Peace bro

Your friend called to ask me if you’ve been found only for me to hear that you’ve been declared dead.

See our NUISS race self we no finish am together