Boluwatife Adegoke is missing

Last seen location was Access Bank, Adeniji Lagos Island.

It’s been 3days now, she’s only 14.

Her mom sent her to withdraw at an atm less than 5min from the house 1pm.

Since then we haven’t found her.

Please help us retweet ejoooor��❤️

https://twitter.com/Richesse_Amon/status/1388803801793146881?s=19

