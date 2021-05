15-year-old girl declared missing by her family

Vera who is a native of Umunnachi in Anambra state, was last seen in Aba, Abia state, at 3:30am

According to her elder sister, 3 female suspects have been arrested in connection to Vera’s disappearance.

If you have any information about her whereabouts kindly reach her family on :

08037101527(father)

07011169455(brother)

Facebook: Sirjazzy Kosi Okigbo