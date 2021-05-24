Missing Kaduna Teenage Girl. Have You Seen Her? (Photos)

The name of the girl in the picture is Halimat Abdulrasheed living with her aged grandmother who is a resident of Kabala West, Kaduna. She has been missing from home for the past three days (left home on Friday afternoon). Anybody with useful information of her whereabouts should contact any of the numbers below:
=> 09027160497 (Grandmother)
=> 07060432816(Mama Ayoka)
=> 08099004129(Abubakar)

The appropriate Police report had been filed.
Help save the grandmother from trauma, please share on your timeline.

Thank you

