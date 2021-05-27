Mob Beats Suspected Robber To Death In Bayelsa (Disturbing Photo)

Update From NAIJA COVER . COM

An angry mob have beaten a suspected armed robber to death in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa state capital, NaijaCover Reports.

It was gathered By NaijaCover News Crew, that a three-man gang allegedly attacked a Point of Sale operator along Erepa Road on Wednesday May 26, and made away with undisclosed sum of money.

According to an eyewitness who notify NaijaCover, the suspected robbers were trying to escape with the stolen money but ran out of luck when they had an accident with the tricycle used for the operation.

After the accident which occured near the Isaac Boro Express Way axis at Custom road, Biogbolo, the said robbers fired gunshots to scare away the mob, who, however, overpowered them, NaijaCover Learnt.

One of the robbers managed to escape while the mob beat one to death before the police arrived the scene and rescued the third one.

The angry mob also burnt down the Keke.

See The Graphic Photo As Obtained By NaijaCover Below:

JUST IN

3 Keke robbers robbed a Mobile Money operator popularly called POS few minutes ago along Erepa road, Yenizue-Gene.

They were chased and caught along custom road. One was beaten to death, one handed over to the Police and the other managed to escape.



https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=136788458511427&id=100065408206286