Reno Omokri has stated via his Twitter handle that the money a man spends on a girlfriend does not attract any blessing to the man, IgbereTV reports.

He wrote;

”Dear men,

Never say happy birthday to your parents with a text and to your girlfriend with an alert. It’s an evil recipe. Flip it. Send the text to your girlfriend and the alert to your parents. Money spent on a girlfriend attracts NO BLESSING”



