Nollywood comic actor, John Okafor aka Mr. Ibu, took to his Instagram handle to celebrate his 11th wedding anniversary with his wife today 25th May, IgbereTV reports.

Sharing a photo of himself and his wife, he wrote;

“It’s my wedding anniversary today, thank God for life”

John Okafor is married to Stella Maris Okafor. His children are Emmanuel Mandela Okafor, Chelsea Okafor and Jay Jay Okafor.